Lower Paxton Twp. launches fireworks reporting tool

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate municipalities have continued to report issues associated with the illegal use of fireworks and challenges enforcing the rules.

Now, Lower Paxton Township is joining Harrisburg in utilizing a new way to pass on concerns.

It’s using a GIS Fireworks Reporting Application, which aims to streamline reports.

Users go to the link, share where the incident happened, what was set off and any other important information.

The goal is to help township officials address issues and identify problematic areas.