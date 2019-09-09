Gas leak repaired after Lower Swatara homes, student apartments evacuated

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A gas main leak that forced the evacuations of homes in a Lower Swatara neighborhood and student apartments at Penn State Harrisburg has been repaired.

The affected homes were in the area of the 500 block of North Wood Street, near the Penn State Harrisburg campus.

Drivers and pedestrians in the Campus Heights area of Middletown were asked to avoid the area before authorities gave the all-clear.

The cause of the leak was not immediately clear. Students told us it may have occurred during construction of a new apartment building.

“They knocked on my door and said you have to leave,” Penn State student Matthew McKelvey said. “I didn’t get a warning, so I didn’t grab my keys. That’s why I’m still here. But then I got a text message about five minutes later from the campus that said please evacuate Campus Heights, which is this whole apartment complex.”

No additional details were immediately available.