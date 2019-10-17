Lower Swatara Officer released from hospital

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Swatara Township Police Officer, Timothy Shea who was shot Monday is now home from the hospital.

Police say Officer Shea was released from the hospital and is recovering at home with his family and friends.

He was shot in the leg while responding to a domestic violence hostage situation late Monday night at a mobile home park in Lower Swatara Township.

The police department released a statement on their Facebook page saying, Shea and his partner Officer Josh Malott are doing well considering everything they went through.

Investigators say 47-year-old Andrew Park pulled the trigger.

Park is facing several charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.