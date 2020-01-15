Lower Swatara officers to receive DA medal of valor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Patrol Officers Timothy Shea and Joshua Malott of the Lower Swatara Township Police will be honored for their bravery in a burglary shoot-out last October.

Shea and Malott are honored for their actions in a burglary that took place Oct. 14, 2019. When the two arrived, they found glass on the sliding door of the residence shattered.

They drew their tasers, not knowing the burglar was armed. Several shots were fired at them and Shea was hit in the leg, still able to help a woman out of the home elsewhere.

The two will be presented the medal by District Attorney Fran Chardo Jan. 15 at an award ceremony at the Lower Swatara Township Building. The event begins at 7 p.m.