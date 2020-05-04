Lower Swatara Police looking for missing teen

SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Swatara Township Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Alondra Dennisse Ayala-Caraballo who may have run away from her home Monday morning.

Police say Alondra was discovered missing at approximately 2:30 a.m.

She is currently listed as missing and police are actively trying to locate her. Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Swatara Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.

Information can be provided anonymously.