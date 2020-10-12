Lower Swatara Township police looking to identify car, suspect in early October shooting

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Swatara Township police are asking for public assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in an Oct. 5 shooting near Rosedale Community in Middletown.

Police say that around 11:24 a.m., a 2017-2020 black Nissan Sentra with chrome trim rolled through the residential area. A passenger then leaned out of an open window and fired four shots, hitting at least three other cars.

(Photo: Lower Swatara Township Police Department)

The passenger is described as a light skin, black male with short, dreadlock-style hair, police say.  He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Appleby with the Lower Swatara Police Department at 717-939-0463.  If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

