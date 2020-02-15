Lt. Gov. Fetterman garners backlash for blocking Twitter users claiming First Amendment violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has received a demand letter requesting him to apologize and unblock Twitter users who responded to images of his wife, Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, first reported by ABC27.

Attorney Marc Scaringi represents Sean M. Guay, of Hummelstown, and Jason Lindemuth, of Harrisburg, who claim their First Amendment rights were violated by Fetterman.

They say they have a right to engage with Fetterman’s Twitter account, which could be considered a “designated public forum.”

The conflict began after Guay and Lindemuth commented on a photo of Gisele, who is from Brazil, wearing a Carnaval outfit and were blocked.

Waiting on confirmation from our PA Historian, gonna go out on a limb, that @giselefetterman is the 1st, Second Lady, Carnaval do Brasil 🇧🇷 dancer for Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/H0eLyQyqre — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 11, 2020

The letter cited two lawsuits referencing public officials blocking Twitter users: one where President Trump was sued by a group of people he blocked and lost, and another where Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apologized and unblocked a man following the suit.

Federal courts have established that public officials are not allowed to block Twitter users.

The letter says the Lt. Gov. has seven days to issue an apology to both men for blocking them and another specifically to Lindemuth for accusing him of “sham[ing]” Fetterman’s wife.

The Lt. Gov. risks a defamation lawsuit if he does not comply, according to Scaringi.

The full documents can be read below: