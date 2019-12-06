Lt. Gov. John Fetterman responds to impending arrest of commuted prisoner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman released a statement on plans to arrest a commuted prisoner.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland’s announced plans to arrest David Sheppard as he is released from prison Friday morning.

Sheppard is one of eight people recently granted clemency by Governor Tom Wolf. Copeland is forcing prosecution of a decades-old shoplifting case against Sheppard.

“Last night the Department of Corrections advised me that Delco’s outgoing District Attorney filed a detainer and is forcing the demoralizing arrest of David Sheppard as he is walking out of prison for the first time in nearly 30 years,” Fetterman said in a statement.

Reports state the jeans Sheppard allegedly stole in 1992 were recovered and the company went out of business shortly after, so there hasn’t been a complaining witness in more than 20 years.

“This egregious action is an alarming example of prosecutorial abuse of power. It’s also a disheartening disruption of what should have been the first morning of a new life for a Pennsylvanian who has paid his debt to society,” Fetterman said.