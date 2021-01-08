Fetterman, Corman discuss clash in Senate chamber

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at a news conference in the governor’s Capitol reception room in Harrisburg, Pa. A provision slipped into lame-duck budget legislation Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 would ban flags not approved by lawmakers from flying at the state Capitol — such as the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ- and transgender-rights flags that Fetterman hangs from his second-floor outdoor balcony that overlooks the building’s broad front steps. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The events in the nation’s Capitol have overshadowed a shout-fest in the state Capitol this week as Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was temporarily relieved of his Senate duties. Fetterman’s temporary dismissal as presiding officer is not the first time this has happened.

“For everybody it was regrettable. Pennsylvania deserves better,” Lieutenant Governor Fetterman said.

There was the shouting, and the booting, of Lieutenant Governor Fetterman as presiding officer.

“It’s a sad day for Pennsylvania. This is not how we’re supposed to conduct our business,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said.

The fight was over Democratic Senator James Brewster who is the certified winner of his race against Republican Nicole Ziccarelli–a decision upheld by the courts. But there’s still a legal challenge and Republican leaders refused to seat him until the case plays out.

Fetterman refused to play ball.

“When Senator Brewster presented the same credentials as say Doug Mastriano you can’t pick and choose based on your party or on what you don’t like,” Fetterman said.

Corman says this is the second time Fetterman has refused to follow the rules of the state Senate.

Everyone remembers the first time in June 2019. Republicans went off, insisting Fetterman was off-script.

“When you don’t follow the rules, anarchy and chaos follows, and this is a sad day,” Corman said.

Corman insists Senate rules, not the law, allows Fetterman to preside over the chamber. And, he can be removed by majority vote.

“He demeans us all,” Corman said.

But the 6-foot-8 Lt. Governor, eyeing higher office, may benefit from high profile fights–especially when Democrats see him sticking up for the little guys like Brewster.

“That’s unlawful, in my opinion, and antithetical to fundamental democracy,” Fetterman said.

In that contested Senate seat briefs were due in federal court in Pittsburgh by Friday.