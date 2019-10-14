Mack Truck strike continues

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Union workers for Mack Trucks are continuing to strike Monday morning.

The United Automobile Workers Union 677 says 3,500 workers began picketing Sunday morning at 8 a.m. wearing red in solidarity.

The strikes began in three states, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida.

The union says they’re on strike because many issues remain unresolved including wage increases, job security, pensions, and health benefits.

The strike notice went up after negotiations dragged on for 10 days past a key deadline.

The United Automobile Workers Union strike captain, Bryan Blauch, spoke with us Monday morning and said there’s an event at 8 a.m. where they hope to get a couple dozen strikers from the plant out here to stand in solidarity as other workers return to work after the weekend.

“We all get paid pretty well. We all have great benefits. It’s always nice to be able to go to the doctor and not have a bunch of crazy bills and stuff. I myself am single and don’t have any kids but we have guys in here with kids who are also taking care of their mothers and fathers as they get older. That stuff is really here to help them and help ease their life, it’s not really easy when you have a lot to take care of and you don’t have a lot of help,” Blauch said.

Blauch said he loves working for Mack Trucks and hopes the union and company can reach a fair deal soon.

“I’d like to keep working. I’d rather be in there making a full check and having what I get normally every week. It’s a big change with wages when you’re not getting paid. The union is taking care of us but you’re not working 40 hours a week.”

The president of Mack Trucks, Mark Weissburg said he’s, “surprised and disappointed that the union decided to strike, rather than to allow our employees to keep building trucks and engines while the parties continued to negotiate.”

This comes after a weeklong strike by the same union at General Motors. Stay with ABC27 News for the latest on the Mack strike.