Major delays expected for weekend construction on I-83 near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists are expected to experience major traffic delays and lane restrictions from Friday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Dec. 21 due to an Interstate 83 reconstruction project near Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, traffic will be directed into a single lane in both directions of I-83, from south of Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) to the I-81/I-83 split from 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The reconstruction project will allow a contractor to shift traffic to the newly constructed portion of the highway.

Motorists should expect stop conditions on the westbound Route 22 ramp to I-83 South and from Union Deposit Road to I-83 South.

“This long-term northbound shift will last until late spring or early summer and will allow the contractor to access and begin demolishing two bridges over the winter while the northbound section of the project is being completed,” as stated by PennDOT.

Weekend travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes during this period of reconstruction delays.