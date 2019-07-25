Major discovery by Harrisburg researcher could tell us more about our planet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Meyer has always been interested in science. The Harrisburg University professor happened upon a discovery in Florida in 2006.

“They sat in my closet and for a long time I didn’t think they were any sort of extra-terrestrial sort of thing,” said Dr. Meyer, an assistant professor of earth systems science.

More than a decade later, Meyer decided to give the sand inside the fossilized clams a closer look, and what’s inside is more than what meets the eye.

“By looking at different amounts of elements and composition, we were able to say, not only by the shape that, oh, this is formed from something that was molten and then cooled in this spherical shape, but that it was also sourced from some impact event,” Meyer said.

That impact event is believed to be an ancient meteorite hitting Earth. Meyer’s research has now been published, and teams in Georgia and Singapore are working with him to better determine the exact date the spheres were formed.

“The real mystery here is was it formed during the impact event that created the Chesapeake Bay?” Meyer said.

That happened 35 million years ago. But if these spheres date back to another time period, Meyer says it could prove a meteorite hit Florida.

Only more research and time will tell.