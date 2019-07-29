Major progress being made on Capital Area Greenbelt extension

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major progress is being made on the two-mile extension linking Fort Hunter Park in Susquehanna Township to the Capital Area Greenbelt.

“You’d be surprised at how many places we go around this country that we enjoy everything they have to offer, but yet we don’t understand and realize the jewels that exist right at home,” Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III said.

Hartwick says the $4.5 million extension is part of a $7.5 million project to improve safety along the entire 20-mile trail.

“The ability to have an extended bike path and route as well as crossing lights and signals will make it safe for bikers and also to be able to enjoy the jewel that we call the Susquehanna River,” Hartwick said.

When he’s not helping others repair their bicycles, Ben Masters rides the Greenbelt once a week with his wife.

“We normally have to do the upper part, but there weren’t any barricades for the bottom part, so we rode it. Wonderful pavement and it really makes that a nicer section now,” Masters said.

Although some have already ridden the new section when crews aren’t working, it’s still not complete.

“Where we’re at with the paving process will only be determined based upon the safety of people who are riders, of which I am one,” Hartwick said.

Cyclist Jenifer Donnelly is excited for the entire stretch from Wildwood Park to Fort Hunter to be finished.

“There was a lot of safety issues just getting from the end of the Greenbelt there to Fort Hunter,” Donnelly said. “I think this opens up a lot of opportunities to have events up that way, and I think people are going to be excited just to get up there and utilize that park.”

It’s a safer way to ride, walk or run and it’s a new way to see the beauty of the Susquehanna.

“Nothing like brand new pavement. Everybody loves that,” Donnelly said.

The anticipated completion date of the extension is May 2020.