HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There were major school bus issues for Central Dauphin students on Monday: late arrivals and one girl was almost run over at stop.

There were emails, Facebook posts, and calls to our newsroom from angry and upset parents.

“The bus was supposed to arrive at 4:10 p.m. The bus didn’t get there until 4:55 p.m,” mother Shannon Nordt said.

Another parent says some kids didn’t get home until 6:30 p.m. for the first day of school, and no one in the office picked up when they called to find out what caused the delays.

“All of the parents were out there, and you could hear them scream when they saw. The bus was rolling, and she had to literally jump out as she was getting off. If she would’ve just stepped out, the bus would’ve rolled over her,” said Nordt.

The Nordts say the bus driver who almost hit their daughter, 6-year-old Nyla, was not the same driver they’ve had in the past. The superintendent called them Tuesday afternoon, saying he’s sorry about what happened and the bus driver will no longer be working for the school district.

“The incident is simply unacceptable. The district has brought this matter to the attention of the transportation provider, Durham School Services. We understand that the incident was caused by driver error and not a mechanical malfunction of the bus,” superintendent Dr. Norm Miller said.

The school district would not say what caused the delays in dropping off students. They sent home phone numbers and contacts with students on the first day of school for parents to call in case of an emergency, a day too late for the Nordts, who say they’ll drive their daughter to school and pick her up until they feel safe letting her get back on a bus.