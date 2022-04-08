HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, April 8, a majority of Harrisburg Area Community College’s (HAAC) faculty voted yes to forming a union.

“The will of the faculty to have a union vote was evident early on in this process,” Amy Withrow, professor of English and co-spokesperson for the Hawk Faculty United campaign said. “Today, we have voted, and the faculty have voted to unionize. Whether a HACC faculty member voted for or against unionization, we will be inclusive of all. We move forward together for the benefit of our students, our communities, and our beloved institution.”

The ballots were counted on April 8 by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB), which confirmed the results of the six-week mail-in ballot election.

335 of the 533 who voted checked yes to union representation. The PLRB sent election ballots to 828 faculty members who were on the voter eligibility list. HACC challenged 110 of those eligible to vote, reducing the number of eligible voters to 718.

The campaign officially began in Jan. 2020, only months before the declaration of the COVID pandemic. Amid the lockdown, organizers had to shift quickly from face-to-face organizing to digital and virtual.

Back in February, HACC faculty members held a rally at the Capitol. Those present said that a union is the best way to have real input in making the decisions that impact them, as well as the students.

“This has been a 2-year journey for us,” HACC English professor Amy Withrow said. “A lot of the groups do not feel as if they’re having a say in HACC decisions.”

The union will be affiliated with the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA). Being affiliated with PSEA will help faculty negotiate contracts with the HACC administration. The president of the association welcomed faculty to the state affiliate.

“Today’s historic vote is laying the foundation for a stronger HACC now and for generations to come,” said PSEA President Rich Askey. “I am proud to welcome these dedicated and talented faculty members to the PSEA family. We look forward to working side by side with them to negotiate a contract that is fair and equitable and treats all HACC faculty members as the professionals they are.”

HACC was the last Pennsylvania community college without a facility union.