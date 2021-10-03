Male shot multiple times in downtown Harrisburg, now in critical condition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Sunday morning, Harrisburg Police were downtown when they heard multiple gunshots. They reported to the area of North 2nd and Pine Streets. Upon arrival, they located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was taken to a local hospital for medical care. As of Sunday, Oct. 3, he was listed in critical condition, according to the report.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

