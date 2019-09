MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lower Swatara Township are looking for a 60-year-old man reported as missing and considered to be endangered.

Thomas M. Reider has not been seen since Monday. He is said to be driving a green 1993 Buick sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate of FSL-7102 and no hubcaps.

Reider is 5-feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and usually has a gray beard.

Anyone with information should call 911.