Man accused of causing fatal injuries to infant at Swatara hotel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in the death of an 8-month-old infant who suffered multiple injuries while in his care at a Swatara Township hotel, police said.

Luis Quinones, 29, is charged with criminal homicide and a felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

The infant, James Pitts, was unresponsive when police and an ambulance were called to the Marriott Townhouse Suites, at 450 Friendship Road, in the early hours of Oct. 21, police said in a news release Friday.

Officers said Pitts was in cardiac and respiratory arrest, so they immediately began providing emergency medical care. The infant was then taken to a hospital and died shortly after arrival.

Quinones is currently incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill on probation and parole violations. The news release did not disclose his relationship to the child.

