Man arrested after Lower Paxton Township shooting

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening on the 5300 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Lower Paxton Township Police responded reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. where no one was injured and several bullets hit a car.

Suspects were identified by the car they were driving and were later found in a Harrisburg City car accident.

David Deibert, 18, was driving the car and has been charged with conspiracy to attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He now sits in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

Lower Paxton Township Police are still looking to identify those who were in Deibert’s car when the shooting occurred. Anyone with information can contact Detective Rich Wable at wwable@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or 717-657-5656.