HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 5 in Harrisburg.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Tahir Edwards and another man, Amir Buckner, were in the area of South 13th and Lowell Streets around 2:30 p.m. on July 5.

Police say both men both shot at an adult male multiple times with pistols. The male was suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

As a result of this investigation, both Edwards and Buckner have been charged with aggravated assault and other firearms charges.

Buckner has not been arrested at this time.

According to court documents, Edwards has been denied bail and has his preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26.