Man arrested, charged for fiancé’s overdose death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police say Micheal Leary was arrested for his alleged involvement in his fiancé’s overdose death.

Police say Leary was found in New Mexico by the Albuquerque Police Department, Fugitive Apprehension Unit and is currently in the process of being extradited back to Pennsylvania.

Leary is charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say Leary contributed to his fiance Dominique Giordano’s overdose death by not calling 911, altering the crime scene, attempting to destroy physical evidence, and erasing messages from the victim’s cell phone.

Delmas Dotson, 52, was arrested for delivering prescription drugs to Giordano the night before her death. Karen Keshko, 36, and Patrick Madden, 54, faces charges for giving Giordano pills.