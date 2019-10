HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Luis Serrano-Delgado Tuesday for the July 2018 murder of Jeremanuel Negron-Quiles.

Police responded to the 200 block of South 14th Street at 6:11 a.m., finding Negron-Quiles’ body, who was killed by a gunshot wound.

Serrano-Delgado’s arrest follows a year-long investigation. He is charged with second-degree murder and 5 other charges related to robbery, conspiracy, and evading arrest.