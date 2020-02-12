Harrisburg homicide suspect arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Richard Schmittel was arrested on Wednesday for his involvement in a shooting on the 400 block of Hummel Street Feb. 3.

Harrisburg police responded to reports of a shooting where a person, Schmittel, reportedly exchanged gunfire with someone inside a car.

U.S. Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force was tasked with arresting Schmittel after Harrisburg police were unable to apprehend him.

The task force was informed that Schmittel frequented near the intersection of 14th and Kittatinny streets and placed it under surveillance.

Schmittel was seen walking in the area around 9:15 a.m. but began to run after realizing he was noticed. Authorities cornered him to the roof of an abandoned building near the 300 block of South 14th Street before arresting him without incident.

Schmittel, 29, is charged with criminal homicide attempt, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a firearm prohibited.