Man arrested for armed robbery in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State police have made an arrest following an armed robbery last week in Dauphin County.

Police arrested 32-year-old John Wesley Butler, III Tuesday.

The robbery happened last week.

Police say after a private car sale at a PennDOT facility in Harrisburg the victims were blocked in by a black SUV and a black sedan along Venice Drive at East Canal Street in South Hanover Township. Police say two armed men got out and robbed them.

Butler is facing several charges, including robbery. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

