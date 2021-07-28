Man arrested for assault in Lower Paxton stabbing

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Police reported Wednesday the arrest of a man who is suspected to have stabbed and assaulted another male.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Willowspring Road on Tuesday for a report of shots fired and that a man was chasing another with a gun. When police responded and got to the scene, they found a man with stab wounds.

Officers learned no one was shot and the victim’s only injuries were from the stabbing. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found the suspect to be Jose Polanco-Rodriguez, who was on the scene when police arrived and taken into custody.

Polanco-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses. He is committed to Dauphin County Prison.