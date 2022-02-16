Man arrested for attempted homicide for September shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police and the United States Marshals Service have arrested a man charged with criminal attempted homicide for his involvement in a shooting from September 2021.

Police found Baasil Sheppard on Tuesday in a home on South 15th and Swatara Streets in Harrisburg and took him into custody. Sheppard was wanted for his connection to a shooting that happened on the 2300 block of Derry Street in September 2021, where a man was shot.

Sheppard was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and carrying a firearm without a license.

Sheppard was also wanted for an unrelated incident where he was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after a domestic assault.

Anyone with information on these investigations is asked to call police at (717) 558-6900.