Man arrested for deadly Harrisburg shooting back in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An arrest has been made for a shooting that occurred in late June this year on the 1400 block of Berryhill Street in Harrisburg.

Police have charged Raymeir Haynes, 30, with Criminal Homicide related to the shooting.

As previously reported, Erin Lapean, 28, and her six-year-old son Ricky, were both shot while they were standing on their porch on the night of June 28. Her child survived his injuries, which included a shattered knee cap. His mother died from her injuries.

Besides Criminal Homicide, Hayes was charged with Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Firearm Without a License.