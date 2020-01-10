Man arrested for homicide attempt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested Kuami Wright, who was previously wanted for his involvement in a homicide attempt in August 2019.

On August 4, 2019, Harrisburg police investigated a shooting at a bar which resulted in someone seriously injured. Detectives determined Wright, 37, was linked to the shooting and a warrant was made for his arrest.

He was able to elude police until U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Wright Thursday around 3 p.m. without incident.

Wright was found at the 1400 block of Herr Street in Harrisburg. He was turned over to the Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment.