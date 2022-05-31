HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly killing a Harrisburg mother and injuring her 6-year-old child, according to a release from the United States Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals arrested Deron Scott, 21, for the deadly shooting that took place on Berryhill Street last June. In the shooting, Erin Lapean was killed while running inside with her son.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Lapean and her son were standing on their porch when someone in a car started shooting. They were caught in the crossfire, and Lapean was killed while her son suffered injuries including a shattered knee cap.

The charges against Scott include homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms violations, according to the USMS. After detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Scott in December 2021, attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, and the USMS Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Scott was arrested in Steelton on May 31. Raymeir Haynes was also charged in December for Lapean’s death.