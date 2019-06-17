Man arrested for loaded gun at Harrisburg airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested after TSA officers found a loaded gun at a Harrisburg International Airport security checkpoint.

Officers spotted the 9 mm handgun in a carry-on bag as it entered an X-ray machine on Saturday. The gun was loaded with 10 bullets, a TSA spokeswoman said.

The traveler was arrested by airport police. His name was not released.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

People who bring firearms to checkpoints face possible criminal charges. In addition, TSA may assess civil penalties of up to $13,333. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Online: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition