Man arrested for robbing Harrisburg Walmart

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested 22-year-old Bryan Colon-Troche after he robbed the Walmart on Grayson Road Sunday afternoon.

Swatara police were called around 2:29 p.m. Sunday for reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart and discovering that Colon-Troche was responsible.

While en route to the store, officers saw Colon-Troche driving away in a dark sedan. Police began to pursue before he lost control of his car and hit an embankment. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Police found Colon-Troche was in possession of a stolen handgun. He was charged with robbery, firearms violations, receiving stolen property, fleeing or eluding a police officer, and various motor vehicle code violations. 

He remains in Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post his $50,000 bail. 

