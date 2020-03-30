Man arrested for robbing Harrisburg Walmart

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested 22-year-old Bryan Colon-Troche after he robbed the Walmart on Grayson Road Sunday afternoon.

Swatara police were called around 2:29 p.m. Sunday for reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart and discovering that Colon-Troche was responsible.

While en route to the store, officers saw Colon-Troche driving away in a dark sedan. Police began to pursue before he lost control of his car and hit an embankment. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Police found Colon-Troche was in possession of a stolen handgun. He was charged with robbery, firearms violations, receiving stolen property, fleeing or eluding a police officer, and various motor vehicle code violations.

He remains in Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post his $50,000 bail.