Man assaulted, threatened to kill 2-year-old daughter, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man threatened to kill his 2-month-old daughter by throwing her in the river then abandoned the child when he fled from police on Saturday, according to charging documents.

Evan J. Brown, 30, assaulted his ex-girlfriend, took their daughter from her, then stole her minivan, Middletown police said in the criminal complaint.

Authorities said Brown jumped into the back of the minivan while his ex-girlfriend was at a gas station in Lower Swatara Township. As she was driving, he began strangling and punching her from the back seat, police said.

The woman was able to drive to another gas station. Grady grabbed the child by the neck and told her mother he would kill her. He then drove off in the woman’s minivan after stealing her phone, money and medications, the complaint states.

Police found Brown at a fast-food restaurant along Front Street near Harrisburg. Officers found the cold and hungry child in the minivan and arrested Brown after a foot chase.

Brown is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault of a child, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, robbery of a motor vehicle, and related offenses. He is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.