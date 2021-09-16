Man attempts to hit group of six walking into Harrisburg Cathedral, Troopers say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say six people walking into the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg escaped injury Wednesday when a man allegedly attempted to strike the group at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say 45-year-old Jamal Kimani Crummerl was traveling South on 3rd Street when he observed the group entering the Cathedral. Authorities add that Crummerl then stopped his 2002 Ford Escape before accelerating at a high rate of speed toward the group.

Reports say the group of six were able to dive out of the way, escaping injury.

Crummerl was taken into custody shortly after he attempted to reenter 3rd Street. An investigation is onging.

