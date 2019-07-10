Man charged after fleeing police through cornfields, parking lot

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man drove through cornfields and the parking lot of a manufacturing plant to elude state troopers but ultimately crashed, injuring himself and his passenger, police said.

Corbin Thrasher, 34, of Gratz, is charged with five felonies including fleeing and eluding, agricultural vandalism, and aggravated assault by vehicle. He also faces several misdemeanor counts and summary traffic violations regarding the incident Monday on Route 25.

State police in Lykens said Thrasher, a suspended driver with active warrants, was driving a Dodge Caravan with an expired registration plate when troopers attempted a stop Monday evening.

Thrasher took off at a high rate of speed, plowed through a cornfield twice, then drove through the parking lot of MI Windows and Doors. He returned to Route 24 before crashing into a utility pole, police said.

Thrasher was arraigned before a district judge Tuesday and placed in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $75,000 cash bail.