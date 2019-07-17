Man charged after girl, 5, found wandering

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged with endangering a 5-year-old girl found wandering alone in Middletown earlier this month.

Anthony Mero, 35, was supposed to be watching the child when she was found at the intersection of Union and Main streets on July 5, police said.

A convenience store employee found the girl and took her into the store to keep her safe. She then led police officers to her home.

Police said Mero was in possession of a controlled substance and a small amount of marijuana, and he was under the influence.

He is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.