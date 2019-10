STEELTON, Pa (WHTM) — A Steelton man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Douglas T. Mitchell, 42, was charged Thursday with rape of a victim less than 13 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and dissemination of explicit sexual material.

Steelton police said they began the investigation involving Mitchell in August.

Mitchell is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.