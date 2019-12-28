Man charged in Tracy Kroh case has bail reduced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A judge is reducing the bail of a man charged in the decades-old murder of Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh.

Matthew Webster is facing perjury charges and was held in jail on $500,000 bail. Friday, a judge dropped it to $200,000 after lawyers argued it was too high for those charges.

Webster was arrested in August for allegedly lying about talking to a witness prior to her grand jury hearing. A witness claims Webster admitted to coming in contact with Kroh, saying, “it was supposed to be just a rape but turned out to be a lot more.”