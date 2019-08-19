Man charged in Tracy Kroh case looking forward to his day in court

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A preliminary hearing scheduled Monday for Matthew Webster has been continued until next week.

Webster, 54, of Halifax, was charged earlier this month with lying to a grand jury investigating the 1989 disappearance of 17-year-old Tracy Kroh.

Bail has been set at $500,000 pending his hearing, now set for Aug. 26. Webster’s attorney, Ashley Dru Martin, says that amount was excessive.

“We will address that next week,” Martin said. “That is high for a non-violent charge.”

Martin said her client has always cooperated with investigators. She said that Webster is a father of two adult children who married and remained with his childhood sweetheart until her death in 2011.

According to a criminal complaint, Webster once owned property on Middle Road in Halifax Township where police in 2016 and more recently in May searched for evidence of Kroh’s disappearance.

In June 2018, a woman named Holly Mallett told police that Webster was at her home after the initial search in 2016 and spoke of his involvement in Kroh’s rape and murder.

Webster, according to Mallett, said he and some buddies came in contact with Kroh on the Millersburg square in 1989. Mallett said Webster had been drinking when he said, “It was supposed to be just a rape and done, but then it turned out to be a lot more than that.”

Mallett’s statement to police was recorded.

In May 2019, a Superior Court judge approved a wiretap of Webster’s phone. Once the wiretap was in place, Mallett was subpoenaed to appear before the grand jury June 6.

During telephone conversations on June 3-4, Mallett told Webster that police coerced her to give the recorded statement. Webster said he forgave her and made arrangements to pay for an attorney to represent her before the grand jury, the complaint states.

Webster and Mallett also discussed how to address her upcoming grand jury appearance and how to account for her prior statement to police, according to the complaint.

Webster was at the courthouse when Mallett testified June 6.

During his testimony, Webster repeatedly denied his conversations with Mallett prior to her grand jury appearance.

Kroh was 17 years old when she was last seen at the Alex Acres Trailer Park in Halifax Township on Aug. 5, 1989. She was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived at the trailer park and dropped off a barbecue grill and some grocery store coupons when the couple wasn’t home.

Webster’s former property on Middle Road is a quarter-mile from the trailer park.

Kroh was reported missing the next day when her parents realized she didn’t spend the night at her sister’s home as she sometimes did. Her 1971 Mercury Comet was found at the town square in Millersburg, but her belongings were not in the car.

Parts of her wallet, including her driver’s license and National Honor Society card, were found in December 1993 in an area along Wiconisco Creek, off Rakers Mill Road in Washington Township, nine miles from Millersburg.