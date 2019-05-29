Man charged with abandoning pet gecko
STEELTON, Pa (WHTM) - A Dauphin County man has been charged with cruelty to animals involving his pet gecko.
Steelton Police responded to the 700 block of North 2nd Street on May 23 for a call of concern of abandonment of animals.
Dewayne Greist recently moved out of the home and police said he left his pet lizard behind.
Court documents show a judge previously granted Greist's landlord the right to begin evicting Greist from his home.
The gecko was adopted by a new owner, but was possibly suffering from dehydration and did not survive.