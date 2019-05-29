Man charged with abandoning pet gecko Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

STEELTON, Pa (WHTM) - A Dauphin County man has been charged with cruelty to animals involving his pet gecko.

Steelton Police responded to the 700 block of North 2nd Street on May 23 for a call of concern of abandonment of animals.

Dewayne Greist recently moved out of the home and police said he left his pet lizard behind.

Court documents show a judge previously granted Greist's landlord the right to begin evicting Greist from his home.

The gecko was adopted by a new owner, but was possibly suffering from dehydration and did not survive.