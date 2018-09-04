Man charged with assaulting baby that fell from mother's arms

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Benjamin Fox

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg man is accused of pushing his girlfriend while she was holding their infant child, causing the baby to fall to the ground, police said.

Benjamin Fox, 22, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Susquehanna Township police said Fox was arguing with his girlfriend and pushed her Thursday in the 1300 block of Morton Drive.

The baby was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Fox was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail and a parole detainer.