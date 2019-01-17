Man charged with bomb threats to high school, restaurants

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Todd Davenport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg man is accused of making bomb threats to Steelton-Highspire High School and several fast food restaurants last year.

Todd Davenport, 37, is charged with 18 felony counts, including nine counts each of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

Davenport made nine bomb threats by phone, one to Steel-High on September 26 and others to three fast food restaurants on Jonestown Road between August 27 and October 13, according to charging documents filed by Lower Paxton Township police.

Davenport is charged with a total of 44 counts. In addition to the felonies, he faces nine misdemeanor counts of false alarms to agencies of public safety, nine counts of disorderly conduct, six counts of false reports, and two counts of harassment by communication.

At the time of his arrest, Davenport was detained on unrelated charges at the state prison in Camp Hill. Bail on the new charges was set at $100,000.