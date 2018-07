HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Police say they've identified a man who exposed himself inside a Hershey grocery store last month.

Korey J. Chronister, 22, of Spring Grove, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct for the incident on June 21.

Chronister is accused of exposing himself to a woman as she shopped in the store.

Police said they identified him after surveillance photos were released to the media.