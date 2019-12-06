HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury convicted William Romberger on Thursday of raping an unconscious woman following a two-day trial.

On July 25, 2018, a woman called police immediately after waking up to Romberger raping her. Police responded to the scene within minutes and sent the victim in an ambulance for forensic medical examination.

Romberger’s DNA was found in the samples taken from the examination and within hours of the incident, he was charged with rape. He also received two counts of indecent assault.

Judge Richard A. Lewis scheduled Romberger’s sentencing for March 4, 2020. He will remain in the Dauphin County Prison, where he has been held since his arrest on July 25, 2018.