Man convicted of sexual assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Dauphin County man has been convicted of beating, raping, and strangling a woman during a two-day attack in July 2017.

Terry Lee Meredith, 31, was found guilty last week of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation, the district attorney's office said. He was found not guilty of false imprisonment.

Prosecutors said Meredith and the woman were in a relationship when he beat her for several hours and strangled her in front of her two small children. At some point, he raped the woman then beat her again.

Meredith ultimately called an ambulance for the woman and claimed she fell down stairs. She told the paramedics about the attack.

Police officers were called to the Swatara Township apartment, but Meredith had fled and left the children behind.

The district attorney's office said the conviction is Meredith's "second strike" for a violent crime. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.