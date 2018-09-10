Man crashed into fire truck, assaulted officer, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blake Cox

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Dauphin County man has been charged for a hit-and-run crash into a Swatara Township fire truck.

Blake Cox, 23, was under the influence Sunday evening when he pulled into the intersection of Chambers and Essex streets and struck the fire truck responding to an emergency call, police said.

Cox then fled in his damaged 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. When police found him a few blocks away, they said Cox bit and head-butted an officer.

Cox, of Lower Paxton Township, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI, and several summary traffic offenses. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $150,000 bail.

No firefighters were injured.