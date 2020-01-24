Man dies after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A shooting in Harrisburg two weeks ago is now a homicide case.

Brian Hall, 21, died at a hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained Jan. 9 at his apartment in the 1500 block of South 15th Street, police said.

Hall had moved to Harrisburg from New Jersey, according to his Facebook page.

His sister wrote on Facebook that Hall was shot in the head as his hands were bound then left in his apartment to die.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-558-6900.