Man faces First Degree Murder charges in connection to Harrisburg fatal stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on Tuesday March 16 that left one dead.

Police say they found the body of 35-year-old Salvatore Gianquitto on the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street Tuesday night with stab wounds to his chest.

Police say they were able to catch the suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Aguayo-Quinones, a short time later.

Aguayo-Quinones is now in the Dauphin County Prison, without bail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be sent online by clicking here.