Man faces First Degree Murder charges in connection to Harrisburg fatal stabbing

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on Tuesday March 16 that left one dead.

Police say they found the body of 35-year-old Salvatore Gianquitto on the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street Tuesday night with stab wounds to his chest.

Police say they were able to catch the suspect, 29-year-old Joseph Aguayo-Quinones, a short time later.

Aguayo-Quinones is now in the Dauphin County Prison, without bail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be sent online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss