Man found dead in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are investigating an apparent shooting death in Harrisburg.

Capt. Deric Moody said a passerby discovered a man's body on a sidewalk in the area of South 14th and Kittatinny streets just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The man's name was not immediately released and it is unknown when he was killed.

Moody said there were no reports of gunshots in the area overnight, but when investigating officers spoke with residents in the area, some people reported they heard at least two gunshots in the early morning.