Man from Harrisburg charged on firearm charge

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a firearm offense on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says that 22-year-old Ajear Anthony Miller-Carter possessed a nine-millimeter pistol. He was prohibited from possessing the firearm because he is a convicted felon.

If convicted, Miller-Carter faces a maximum penalty under federal law of 10 years in prison, as well as a fine.

Miller-Carter is presumed innocent.