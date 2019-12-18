Man gets prison for Susquehanna Township home invasion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man will serve up to 40 years in prison for a 2016 home invasion robbery in Susquehanna Township.

Courtney L. Slade, 32, was ordered to serve 15.5 to 40 years in state prison for his role in the robbery in the 2200 block of Boas Street. He pleaded guilty without an agreement in October.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office said Slade and another man forced their way into the home and held a family at gunpoint while demanding valuables. The pair ordered the family and their two children around the home with threats of violence.

Two men in the home eventually fought back. Slade was cut, leaving blood and his DNA at the crime scene, authorities said.

The other intruder has not been found.